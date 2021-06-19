Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,494 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

