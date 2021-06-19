Ethic Inc. Sells 5,153 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

