EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41. EVERTEC has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

