Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

