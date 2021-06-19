Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

