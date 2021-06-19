Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

