Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 258.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

