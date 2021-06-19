Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

EVH stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,650. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

