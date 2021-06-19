Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €37.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

EVK stock opened at €28.07 ($33.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.49. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

