Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.