Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $71,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $502.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,688 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.