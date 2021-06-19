Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

FCAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,028,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $24,762,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 702.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,006,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,419 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,906,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,600,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

