Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) versus The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Critical Review

Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and The Pennant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 3.14 $15.74 million $0.77 56.39

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Falcon Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Falcon Capital Acquisition and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Capital Acquisition

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

