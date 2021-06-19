Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires Shares of 4,346 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

