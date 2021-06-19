Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $342,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.