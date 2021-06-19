Fayez Sarofim & Co Invests $216,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.