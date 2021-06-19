Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 5,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

