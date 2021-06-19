Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.60 Million

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce sales of $304.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.30 million and the lowest is $294.40 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $270.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. 402,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,217. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

