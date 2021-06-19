Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 147,459 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Merus worth $64,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.63. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.