Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 600,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.70% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $84,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,418.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,415.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 224,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 210,036 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,709,000.

SRLN opened at $46.12 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97.

