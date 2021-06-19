Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.76% of The Western Union worth $76,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

