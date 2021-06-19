Federated Hermes Inc. Has $61.25 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $61,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

