Federated Hermes Inc. Has $68.62 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,373 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $68,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

