Federated Hermes Inc. Has $71.93 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $71,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

