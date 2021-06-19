Federated Hermes Inc. Has $81.69 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $81,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after buying an additional 520,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

