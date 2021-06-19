Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 472,605 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,655,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $58,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 351,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

