FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.