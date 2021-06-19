FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FBBPF stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.