Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.65. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 128,315 shares changing hands.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

