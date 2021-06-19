Financial Analysis: Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GDS and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 17.00 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -111.10 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GDS and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 6 1 3.00 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $103.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Alfi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GDS beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

