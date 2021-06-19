Financial Contrast: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 2U and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -24.29% -15.75% -9.32% Red Violet -16.65% -13.48% -11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 2U and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 4 7 0 2.64 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U presently has a consensus target price of $55.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.78%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Red Violet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 3.90 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -18.71 Red Violet $34.59 million 7.10 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online short courses, and technical and skills-based boot camps through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides 2UOS, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

