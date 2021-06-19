Financial Contrast: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) versus CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $71.03 million 6.98 $8.18 million $0.64 16.14 CI Financial $1.23 billion 2.89 $355.32 million $1.83 9.50

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 172.63% 6.19% 2.68% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barings BDC and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 43.35%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barings BDC beats CI Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

