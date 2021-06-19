Financial Survey: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A FARO Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

FARO Technologies has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.64%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and FARO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.58 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -166.63

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies 4.07% -1.86% -1.28%

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Quantum-Si on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO ScanPlan, a handheld mapper that captures two-dimensional floor plans; and FARO Software, a family of computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.