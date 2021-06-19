Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.35.

FTT opened at C$31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

