Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Up 6.4%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.25 and last traded at $177.24. 11,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 735,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,313 shares of company stock worth $18,128,726 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Five9 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 108,165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.