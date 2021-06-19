Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FLGMF stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

