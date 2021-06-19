Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PDYPY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

