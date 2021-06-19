Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. 321,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 278.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

