Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Update

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

