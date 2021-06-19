Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.88. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

