Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Dawson James Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Stock analysts at Dawson James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

