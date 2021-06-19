Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 101,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,932,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

