Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.51. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 841,067 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FVI. Laurentian lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.