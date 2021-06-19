Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

FWRD stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

