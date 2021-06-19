Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.