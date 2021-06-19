Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Fractal has a market cap of $4.22 million and $101,925.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00143246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183650 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.49 or 0.99950085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00858409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

