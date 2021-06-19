Francesca Ecsery Purchases 580 Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 844.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 867.50 ($11.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

