Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Frank’s International worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Frank’s International stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

