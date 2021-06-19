Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $160.41 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $79.13 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

