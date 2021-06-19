Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Several brokerages recently commented on FDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital lowered Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,345 ($30.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a market capitalization of £922.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,811.10.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

